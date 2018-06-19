Photos and the winner of ETV Telugu hit dance reality show Dhee 10 have been leaked. The picture shows chief guest Jr NTR giving the trophy to a contestant has gone viral on Twitter.

Dhee is a platform for talented artists to showcase their dancing skills. A panel of judges score their acts and share useful tips for improving the contestants' performances. It is arguably the most popular reality TV show on Telugu television for almost a decade, with its 10th season successfully inching closer to its grand finale.

Actress Priyamani and choreographers Shekhar and Anne are the judges of Dhee 10, hosted by Pradeep Machiraju. The season started with four teams of Sudheer, Rashmi, Varshini and Hemanth. Later, these teams were combined into two teams. It is set to have its grand finale and the makers of the show are yet to reveal the date and other details of the finals.

According to social media buzz, the grand finale of Dhee 10 will happen in a couple of weeks and the makers have already completed the shooting of this final episode. The buzz also says that Jr NTR will be the chief guest on this occasion.

Some photos and videos of Dhee 10 grand finale, which were allegedly leaked on Twitter, show Jr NTR on the stage and addressing the gathering. Going by the pictures and clip, one of the audience, who attended the event, secretly recorded them on the phone and leaked it on social media.

As per these leaked photos, Raju is the winner of Dhee 10 and Jr NTR is seen handing over the cheque and trophy to him. A viewer with the Twitter handle - ‏@Pokiri_freaker released a photo and wrote, "#Dhee10 winner Raju #NTR chief guest."