Telugu actor Jr NTR has finally created his account on Instagram and shared his picture of his new-born son as his first post. This photo has gone viral on social media with lakhs of people liking it.

The rumours about Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi's pregnancy started earlier this year, but the Nandamuri kept it under wraps to avoid the media glare. The actor himself took to his Twitter to share the good news with his fans after his wife gave birth to his second son. He tweeted, "The family grows bigger. It's a BOY!"

Many fans of Nandamuri family were eager to see the photos of Jr NTR's new-born son. Miscreants went on to circulate fake pictures of the baby on the social media. On the other hand, many Telugu actors including Mahesh Babu have created their pages on this social networking site. The fans Nandamuri family were eagerly waiting for him make his debut on this website.

Jr NTR, who is active on Twitter, fond this to be time to beat two birds with one shot. He created his Instagram account and shared the photo of his new-born son on it. The actor captioned the picture with, "Welcoming the new #brat into the #bratpack ..photo courtesy #innocentmom. probably has no idea what's coming her way "

In the photo, Jr NTR is seen clicking the photo, while his first son Abhay Ram holds his second son. This cutie picture, which has struck a chord with the people, has received 121,707 likes in one day. Meanwhile, the actor has gone on to register 2 lakh followers on Instagram in less than 24 hours after he created his account.

On the work front, Jr NTR has two big-ticket projects in his kitty. The actor is busy shooting for Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming movie Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. After wrapping it up, he would take up the filming of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's #RRR, which features Ram Charan with him.