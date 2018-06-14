Junior NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi has delivered a baby boy today and the couple, who is thrilled to welcome new member in their family, is receiving a flood of congratulatory message from their fans.

It was reported that Lakshmi Pranathi was pregnant with the second baby and the Nandamuri family recently hosted a baby shower ceremony, which was attended by her friends. The family has kept her pregnancy under wraps to avoid unwanted media glare.

It was rumoured that she was due in the last week of May. When it didn't happen, it was speculated that the second week of June was her due date. But today Jr NTR took to his Twitter account to share news about Lakshmi Pranathi giving birth to his second child, Young Tiger tweeted, "The family grows bigger. It's a BOY!"

The speculations about Lakshmi's pregnancy started doing rounds after her public appearances in recent months became less frequent. Jr NTR's mother Shalini was spotted offering special prayers to the Sri Mavullammavari Temple in Bhimavaram and her visit to the temple bolstered the rumours about her pregnancy.

Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi married in a ceremony held in Hyderabad held on 5 May 2011. The couple is blessed with a boy named Abhay Ram, who is now 4 years old. Amidst his busy schedule, young tiger makes sure he finds time to play with his son and he often shares his photos on the social media.

Jr NTR tweeted Abhay Ram's photo on May 19 and wrote, "Finally, Abhay has stopped closing my eyes. He's all grown up. Still gives me my first and most precious birthday wishes though "

Finally, Abhay has stopped closing my eyes. He’s all grown up. Still gives me my first and most precious birthday wishes though ? pic.twitter.com/e7V7pJCafW — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2018 Can’t save Abhay from the strict gaze of his mother, when it comes to his daily quota of milk!?? pic.twitter.com/2sfS1J78Cr — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 9, 2018

Jr NTR is currently working on Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming movie Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. He has done lot of workout for the movie and his six-pack abs featured in its first look has created a lot of curiosity about the film, which is slated to be released as Dussehra on 19 October.