The producers of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava have released its first look and motion poster as a birthday gift for Jr NTR and they have taken the internet by the storm.

Jr NTR has teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas for the first time. Ever since it was announced, the movie has been creating ripples in the media for several reasons. The photos and videos featuring the workouts of the young tiger, had created a lot of curiosity among the film goers. Fans were waiting to know about the actor's role and the title of the movie, which is set to be released as a Dussehra treat.

Haarika & Hassine Creations confirmed the date of its first look release and title announcement. The producer tweeted on May 17, "We are excited to announce that on the eve of our Young Tiger #NTR @tarak9999 's birthday, the first look and title will be unveiled on 19th evening. A Trivikram's celluloid is coming your way... Time will be announced tomorrow #NTR28FLOn19thMay #NTRBirthdayWeek".

Haarika & Hassine Creations‏ unveiled the first look of Aravindha Sametha on the eve of Jr NTR's birthday and wished him. The producer tweeted, "Here it is, Young Tiger #NTR @tarak9999 in his new avatar for "అరవింద సమేత", A #Trivikram's Celluloid! #NTR28FirstLook. We wish @tarak9999 a happy birthday and a long life in the hearts of Telugu and World Cinema #AravindhaSamethaFirstLook."

Later, the producers assured that the motion poster of Aravindha Sametha would be another birthday treat for Jr NTR's fans. They wrote, "Overwhelmed with the love you have all shown for #AravindhaSamethaFirstLook ... as a birthday treat for @tarak9999, we are going to release a motion poster tomorrow at 10:00am . Get ready to be surprised, again!"

Producer S Radhakrishna released YouTube link to the motion poster of Aravindha Sametha and tweeted, "Here's a special birthday treat for our Young Tiger #NTR @tarak9999 .. #AravindhaSamethaMotionPoster .. A Trivikram Celluloid. Enjoy! #AravindhaSamethaFirstLook @MusicThaman @hegdepooja #HappyBirthdayNTR".

Minutes after they hit the internet, the first look and motion poster of Aravindha Sametha featuring Pooja Hegde with Jr NTR, started trending on the social media. They were successful in striking a chord with the film goers, critics and celebs and getting superb response from them.

After the first look of Aravindha Sametha, film critic Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "After #Temper, we have another swashbuckling six pack first look for @tarak9999. This time, it's full mass!! NTR looks amazing and title is cool.Bird (dove?) in logo and weapon in hero's hand make it intriguing! అరవింద సమేత... first look #AravindhaSamethaFirstLook".