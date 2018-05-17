The producers of Trivikram Srinivas' next film, which is tentatively known as NTR 28, are gearing up to unveil its title and first look on May 19, which happens to be the birthday of young tiger Jr NTR.

Producer S Radha Krishna, who is all excited to work with Jr NTR, took to the Twitter handle of Haarika & Hassine Creations on May 17 to make an official announcement about the film. He revealed that the first look and title of NTR 28 will be released as a treat for Jr NTR's fans on his 35th birthday.

Radha Krishna tweeted, "We are excited to announce that on the eve of our Young Tiger #NTR @tarak9999 's birthday, the first look and title will be unveiled on 19th evening. A Trivikram's celluloid is coming your way... Time will be announced tomorrow #NTR28FLOn19thMay #NTRBirthdayWeek."

Soon after the release of Jai Lava Kusa, Jr NTR signed to work with Trivikram Srinivas in his 28th movie, which is produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner Haarika & Hassine Creations. The director, who was busy with Pawan Kalyan's movie Agnyaathavaasi at the moment, learnt about the young tiger's new project with SS Rajamouli and he went on to launch NTR 28 on October 23 in hurry.

Agnyaathavaasi was released in cinema halls as Sankranti treat and bombed at the box office. It was rumoured that Jr NTR might not work with Trivikram Srinivas after hearing negative reviews for the film. But the actor cleared the air, saying that he is very much part of his next directorial venture and he was shedding his weight to get into the skin of his role in the NTR 28.

S Radha Krishna took to the Twitter handle of Haarika & Hassine Creations to inform that Jr NTR has started shooting for Trivikram Srinivas' next film on April 13 and it would be released as a Dussehra treat. The producer also revealed that Pooja Hegde would play the female and S Thaman would score the music for the film.

A post on the Twitter handle of Haarika & Hassine Creations read, "We are glad to inform you that our Production No 5 with Young Tiger NTR @tarak9999 and #Trivikram garu has started regular shoot from today. Get ready for a scintillating ride of emotions from our wizard of words this Dussehra. Co-Starring @hegdepooja , Music by @MusicThaman."