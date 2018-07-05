The promo of ETV Telugu's hit dance reality show Dhee 10 finale has gone viral on the social media and Jr NTR's filmy-style introduction featured in the video has kept his fans on tenterhooks.

We had earlier reported that young tiger Jr NTR would be the chief guest for the grand finale of the reality TV show Dhee 10, to be telecast on ETV Telugu. We had also revealed that the actor shot for this special episode on June 18. Now, Mallemalatv, the showrunner, has released a promotional video of its finale on YouTube and it has confirmed his presence on the show.

The 7.16-minute-long promo offers a glimpse at the dance performances of the Dhee 10 finalists and team leaders Sudheer and Rashmi Gautam's pranks and antics. Host Pradeep Machiraju is seen introducing Jr NTR in a filmy style. Before his entry, the scenes from Yamadonga and Jai Lava Kusa and his popular dialogues are played on the show. Then, the actor makes his entry as 'singamale'.

Everyone including Priyamani and other judges stands up and welcome Jr NTR, who is all thrilled with the roaring reception. Pradeep Machiraju says, "There is a vibration in his name. There is a celebration, when he appears on screen. Overall, he is box office sensation." The host also shows his picture with Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan and lauds the actor for putting an end to fan wars.

The response for the promo of Dhee 10 is nothing lesser to the reaction of any promo of Jr NTR's movie. The video has received 1,684,024 views, 29,000 likes and 3,705 comments on YouTube in less than a day. The clips featuring Jr NTR's rocking entry on Dhee 10 have been circulated on the social media.

The grand finale of Dhee 10 will go on air on July 18. A day after its shoot, the pictures and video featuring Jr NTR handing over winner's trophy and cheque to Raju, were allegedly leaked on Twitter. They created a lot of buzz on the social media, but the makers kept mum on the issue.