Popular TV anchor and Telugu film actress Rashmi Gautam, who has been trolled on numerous times, was recently seen trolling herself by comparing her pink outfit with a bottle of Gelusil Antacid.

Rashmi Gautam is quite active on social media and is one of the most popular Telugu actors with a followers' count of 534,000 on Twitter. Unlike many other actresses, she does not just share photos of her stylish avatar but also keeps creating awareness about social issues. This nature of hers has landed her in trouble sometimes with her fans trolling her.

Currently, Rashmi Gautam is hosting ETV Telugu's hit reality TV show Dhee Jodi with Sudigali Sudheer and Pradeep Machiraju. She styled herself with a pink blazer on white printed top with pink trousers for the May 15 episode of the dance show. She was amused to see herself look like a pink Gelusil bottle.

Hours before the show began on May 15, Rashmi Gautam‏ took her Twitter account to mock herself. Besides posting a collage, she wrote, "My first thought when I saw myself in the mirror GELUSIL ANTACID Did I just feed the trolls Hahahaha #pouringpink #pink #rashmigautam #lifeismagical #dhee11 #dheejodi #coordinate #pantsuit."

Rashmi Gautam's followers were amused to see her trolling herself. They praised her beauty and simplicity. Here is how they reacted to her self-mocking.

Vasant‏ @vasantramp

The TROLL can TROLL, but our favourite angel always will be on the ROLL and you in this outfit looking like a cute DOLL.....Keep rocking and shining Ma'am.❤️❤️❤️

Venkateshvarma@92‏ @venkate74430520

This was the second time you wore pink dress Rashmi garuu...

Actress World‏ @Actress_HDPics

We always love u in pink

Durgam Bhargav‏ @DurgamBhargav5

You are junior madhuri dixit mam to our industry

Yagna‏ @yagnapravallika

I am ur big fan rashmi garu....Keep rockng...Dress fits you well....You are always gorgeous to our fans eyes

JSP07651572‏ @gangadrimoinhar

Nuvvu yela vunnna gorgeous gane vuntavu Sister @rashmigautam27,,geliucil kuda nee lage kadupu manta taggistundhi,,nuvvu nee navvu tho tagginchinattu keep smiling..

Asish Gera‏ @GeraAsish

Haha but when i saw first I thought u r joined in TRS party @rashmigautam27

Rajugaadu‏ @Rajugaadu1

Why Some of the trolls R really Sexy like U ????

Chandu...kool‏ @_chanducool