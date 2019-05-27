Former left-handed Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta has opened up on reports of her participating in Star Maa's hit reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and dismissed them as false news.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3, is likely to go on air from July and the bosses of Star Maa are currently busy with the selection of contestants for this season. The names of several popular celebs from various fields are being linked with this controversial TV show and Jwala Gutta was one of them. It was rumoured that the Badminton star would enter the house as a contestant.

When the rumours started creating a buzz in the media, Jwala Gutta took to her Twitter account on May 25 to set the things rights. She said that there was no truth in reports about her accepting the offer of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. She tweeted, "No big boss for me!!! All false rumours!!"

Jwala Gutta was born to a Chinese mother and a Telugu father in Wardha and she began playing badminton at a young age. She is the most successful doubles specialist from India and she has represented the country in the international circuit since the late 1990s till 2017. She played with Shruti Kurien earlier in her career but found greater international success with Ashwini Ponnappa.

Jwala Gutta is a 14-time National Champion and has won numerous medals for India including the bronze medal 2011 BWF World Championships in London and a gold and silver at 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games respectively. She also made a special appearance in her friend, actor Nithiin's 2013 movie Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde.

She is very active on social media and often voices her opinion on various social issues on Twitter, where she has 1.49 million followers. Many of them responded to her clarification on Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and called it a good decision. Anoop Rajput (@Anoop_Rajput18) replied to her, "At least you cleared it otherwise thousands of YouTubers would have included you in their predictions."

But some of them wished to see Jwala Gutta inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

But please come on the show if offered

Would love to see u in big boss

I really wish you were in it :(

