The latest buzz about Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is that actor Akkineni Nagarjuna will make an official announcement about hosting the next season of this hit reality show in June.

A lot has been written and spoken about the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Several names were linked to this show after Nani and Jr NTR rejected this offer and Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Anushka Shetty are few among them. The latest we hear that the makers of the show have approached Akkineni Nagarjuna.

It is rumoured that Nagarjuna was busy shooting for Manmadhudu 2 in Portugal when he received the offer to host Bigg Boss Telugu 3. The actor is said to have assured to meet the team after returning to Hyderabad. He has now wrapped up the foreign schedule of Manmadhudu 2 and is said to meet with the top management of Star Maa to discuss the deal of hosting the upcoming season of its hit show.

Nagarjuna is said to have agreed to be the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Now, he will have a word about his remuneration and other terms and conditions of the show in the final round of discussions with the team. Once everything is finalised, the team will announce his name as the host in a press meet, which is likely to take in a week's time.

Nagarjuna has already made his mark on the small screen as he had successfully managed to host a couple of seasons of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Karodpati. If he is on board for Bigg Boss Telugu, he is sure to have the popularity of this TV reality show to all new heights.

The team of Star Maa had kick-started the process of selection of the contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 3 earlier this year. It is said to have already finalised most of the participants. The buzz is that the makers wanted to launch the show in June, but they pushed this date to July due to the World Cup.