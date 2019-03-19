Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has put all rumours to rest after he clarified on Monday that he would not be participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Speculations were rife that the actor would be fielded by Bharatiya Janata Party from Amritsar. These musings reached a high on March 16, Saturday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi tagged the Bollywood actor in his #MainBhiChowkidar campaign on Twitter.

According to India Today, PM Modi had tagged actors Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurana to help create awareness and increase the participation of voters for the Lok Sabha elections which is just around the corner.

Akshay had responded, "Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people's participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters (sic)."

These instances had everyone wondering if the Khiladi superstar was all set to make his political debut this year.

In addition to this, the actor has also been making social awareness and patriotic movies which could have been a way to lay a foundation for his political career.

However, at a press conference for his upcoming film Kesari, the actor said that politics is not on his agenda. "No, I won't be contesting any elections. Politics is not on my agenda. I feel what I am doing through my films, I will never be able to do that through politics," Akshay was quoted as saying by India Today.