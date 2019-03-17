With the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, the weekend has seen political parties releasing the list of candidates contesting in the polls from various states.

In Uttar Pradesh, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced the seat sharing in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to the agreement, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 17 seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will contest from six seats.

The announcement was made by JD-U state President Vashishtha Narayan Singh, BJP state President Nityanand Rai and LJP state President Pashupati Kumar Paras, during a press conference here.

The JD-U will contest from Valmiki Nagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Karakat, Jahanabad and Gaya.

The BJP will contest from Purvi Champaran, Paschim Champaran, Sheohar, Madhuvani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Ujiarpur, Begusarai, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram Aurangabad, Arariya, Maharajganj.

The LJP would contest from Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria, Jamui and Nawada.

However, the name of candidates for all the 40 Lok Sabha seats will be announced in the next two to three days.