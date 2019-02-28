Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana, Sonchiriya is a high-on action dacoit drama. Set in the Chambal valley, the film explores the trajectory and journey of dacoits in the region and their cold-blooded war with the local police.

The film also tackles the inner war with one's justficiation and view-of-life. Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput's performance in the film has been praised by one and all. Ashutosh Rana manages to leave a strong impact. Manoj Bajpayee is revered as the soul of the film.

Check Some of Sonchiriya Critics' Reviews and Ratings Below:

Times of India went with 3.5 stars out of 5: Gripping, tense and unpredictable, despite being a slow-burn western, Chaubey's period thriller makes for a riveting watch.

DNA went with 3 stars out of 5: It's unlikely that those in the cities will identify with this offering. But yes, if you're a curious cinema fiend, Sonchiriya will entice you.

Mumbai Mirror went with 3 stars out of 5: Having found his space in stories emerging from mofussil towns and the deep hinterlands, Chaubey may be in his comfort zone here. But he tries to keep the proceedings from seeping into tropes and weaves in a range of emotions that humanise — if not immortalise — his characters.

Cineblitz gave it 3.5 stars: A mirror to the society, Sonchiriya is definitely worth a watch, but it's definitely not for the faint-hearted.

Spotboye went with 2.5 stars: Chaubey lives up to his Udta Punjab record---but partially. Yours truly strongly feels that he would have got it better if he had layered it with few slices of commercial elements.