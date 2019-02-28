Director Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya and Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi are ready to release on March 1 and witness a grand clash. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar, Sonchiriya, is based on the dacoits of Chambal, while Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi is based on live-in relationship. Let's take a look at why we feel Luka Chuppi would do better at the box office than Sonchiriya.

Rural vs urban angle: There's no denying the fact that in India, we don't have enough audience for rural set-up films. Sonchiriya is not only a rural-based plot but also delves into some serious topics. On the other hand, Luka Chuppi has a more urban and young vibe to it, which might bring in more footfall.

Kartik Aaryan's BO record: The box-office record set-up by Kartik Aaryan in his previous films prove that the man knows what he is getting into. And if that record is anything to go by, Luka Chuppi too would cash in a lot of moolahs.

Kartik Aaryan vs Sushant Singh: Kartik Aaryan is the most eligible bachelor in B-town today. Period. From Ananya Pandey to Sara Ali Khan, all the newbies can't seem to stop gushing about him. Female fans too are expected to watch the film in large numbers.

Serious vs masala film: Indian audience always prefers a light, comic plot over a serious, hard-hitting one. One more reason why Sonchiriya might not get as many viewers as Luka Chuppi would.

Kriti Sanon: After Bareilly Ki Barfi, audiences have expected and understood Kriti Sanon's versatility and talent. And the mass appeal the actress commands is expected to bring more people to the show.