Ranveer Singh is currently one of the most bankable and critically acclaimed actors. With back to back hit movies, he has established himself as one of the best in the industry. Even Salman Khan is in awe of Ranveer, and considers him to be in the same league as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan or Akshay Kumar.

While speaking about launching new actors, Salman at an event reportedly said that he gives break to anyone only when he sees any potential in them. Adding further, the superstar compared Ranveer with veteran actors like Shah Rukh, Aamir and Akshay.

"I would only do if I think and everyone around me thinks that this guy has got potential. Sab thodi hi Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh hai," he said according to reports.

Well, that certainly is a big compliment for Ranveer, who is comparatively much new in the business, being compared with the superstars that have been ruling the industry.

Ranveer is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Gully Boy. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie that also features Alia Bhatt among others has already made a box office earning close to Rs 150 crore at the domestic market.

He will next be seen in another anticipated film 83 that is based on the historic Cricket World Cup victory for India in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. The movie will be directed by Kabir Khan.