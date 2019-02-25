Total Dhamaal has been making good noise at the box office despite getting clashed with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy which released a week prior to director Indra Kumar's comedy franchise.

In its opening weekend, Ajay Devgn's film managed to surpass Rs 60 crore mark at the box office thanks to the positive word of mouth. The movie showed big growth on Sunday not just in the metros or plexes but in the mass circuit as well.

After getting to a great start by earning Rs 16.50 crore on Friday, Total Dhamaal continued its victory run on Saturday and Sunday by minting Rs 20.40 crore and Rs 25.50 crore respectively taking its total first weekend collection to Rs 62.40 crore.

"#TotalDhamaal hits the ball out of the park... Swims past ₹ 60 cr... Word of mouth came into play on Day 1 itself... Terrific in mass circuits... Big growth at metros/plexes [Day 2 and 3]... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr. Total: ₹ 62.40 cr. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Gully Boy, on the other hand, maintained its strong hold despite facing tough competition with Total Dhamaal and showed a considerable growth on its second Saturday and Sunday. The Zoya Akhtar directorial has collected Rs 118.35 crore till date.

"#GullyBoy consolidates its position on [second] Sat and Sun... Its biz is now dependent on metros/premium multiplexes, which should help it cross ₹ 125 cr in next few days... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 118.35 cr. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Both Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy have consolidated their positions proving that there's always enough room for movies of different genres to score big at the box office.

It remains to be seen if both Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy manage to keep raking in moolah in the days to come.