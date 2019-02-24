Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy may have crossed Rs 100 crore mark in its extended opening week but Ajay Devgn's new release Total Dhamaal has declared an open war against Zoya Akhtar's directorial at the box office.

Director Indra Kumar's comedy franchise, which released on February 22, has opened to a great start by earning Rs 16.50 crore at the box office thanks to the immense buzz. The movie witnessed big growth in its collection on Saturday and minted Rs 20.40 crore taking the two days box office total to Rs 36.90 crore.

Gully Boy too has been putting up a good fight against Total Dhamaal at the box office after performing extremely well in its first week. The Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer, which had witnessed a considerable drop on Friday by earning Rs 3.90 crore, recorded 80 per cent growth on Saturday and minted Rs 7.05 crore taking its 10 days collection to Rs 111.25 crore.

Total Dhamaal may have beaten Gully Boy this Saturday in terms of its box office collection but it should be noted that the Zoya Akhtar directorial was in its second week and a certain amount of drop in its collection is quite predictable.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collections of Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy on Twitter.

"#TotalDhamaal sets BO on on Day 2... Metros/plexes join the party, thus contributing to an impressive total... Will score bigger numbers on Day 3, since families/kids are patronising it... Eyes ₹ 60 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 36.90 cr." he tweeted.

"#GullyBoy is back on track... Records 80.77% growth on [second] Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]... Metros - in Mumbai circuit specifically - are calling the shots... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr. Total: ₹ 111.25 cr. India biz," he tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Gully Boy maintains its strong hold and slower down Total Dhamaal's momentum at the box office in the days to come.