Multi-starrer Total Dhamaal has had an excellent start at the box office on Friday, and showed big growth in its collection on Saturday.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi among others, Total Dhamaal is an adventure comedy.

Despite having average reviews from critics, the movie had collected Rs 16.50 crore at the Indian box office on opening day. Total Dhamaal witnessed overwhelming occupancy on day 2 in metro cities.

The film reportedly performed best in Mumbai circuit, and also enjoyed growth in other parts of the country. With screen count of 3,700 across India, Total Dhamaal collected Rs 20 crore (approximately) at the domestic market on Saturday. Exact figures are awaited.

It was well expected that the movie would witness hike in its business over the weekend. Considering the current trend, Total Dhamaal is likely to witness even higher occupancy on Sunday, and will certainly cross Rs 50 crore mark by the end of its third day.

It is being said that Total Dhamaal would have worked even better at the box office if Gully Boy was out of the theatres. The latter has crossed Rs 100 crore mark, and is still running successfully.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise. The movie has been pulling audience from different age brackets as it is a family entertainer.