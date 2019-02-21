Ajay Devgn, Total Dhamaal
Ajay Devgn in Total DhamaalTwitter

Total Dhamaal has finally released in theatres and according to early reviews, it looks like the Indra Kumar directorial has managed to tickle the funny bone of the audience.

With Total Dhamaal, the makers have done a casting coup with the hit duo Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit joining Ajay Devgn in the film. Total Dhamaal will also see the return of the comic gang of Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey along with Boman Irani.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Total Dhamaal is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Markand Adhikari, Anand Pandit and Fox Star Studios.

The movie has been released in UAE one day prior to its release in India and it has witnessed tremendous occupancy for its opening shows. Take a look.