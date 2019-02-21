Total Dhamaal has finally released in theatres and according to early reviews, it looks like the Indra Kumar directorial has managed to tickle the funny bone of the audience.

With Total Dhamaal, the makers have done a casting coup with the hit duo Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit joining Ajay Devgn in the film. Total Dhamaal will also see the return of the comic gang of Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey along with Boman Irani.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Total Dhamaal is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Markand Adhikari, Anand Pandit and Fox Star Studios.

The movie has been released in UAE one day prior to its release in India and it has witnessed tremendous occupancy for its opening shows. Take a look.

Usually I prefer not to watch a Madhuri Dixit film 1st Day. Spend half a day reading reviews, RTing the selective ones,making noise on opening day. But looks like #TotalDhamaal doesn't need any !! Time to get another ticket for tomorrow too !! — Avinash Jha (@____Avinash____) February 21, 2019

First Review #TotalDhamaal from #UAE. Sometimes, a good laugh is all you need to make your day. Try not to miss this one, it pledges hilarity in abundance. Carrying a positive vibe & a high degree of expectation, the film is tipped to be 'hot' amongst viewers. pic.twitter.com/dPyq5a5xfa — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) February 21, 2019

#Totaldhamaal is an awesome film .Being a citizen of UAE i watch total dhamaal tonight and i must say it is a mind blowing film @madhuridixit once again proved that she is the real queen of bollywood @koimoi @taran_adarsh @spotboye @twitterindia @bollywoodlife @pinkvilla — mampi Dasgupta (@dasgupta_mampi) February 21, 2019

#TotalDhamaal FDFS in UAE and around 65-70% occupancy!! Superb — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) February 21, 2019