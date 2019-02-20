Ajay Devgn's multi starrer Total Dhamaal is all set to be released this Friday, and the movie is expected to have a good opening at the box office.

Starring Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra among others, Total Dhamaal is a film that is likely to pull diverse audience.

The comedy entertainer has a good star value, and also is part of a successful franchise. Also, being a solo Bollywood release, Total Dhamaal is likely to register good box office collection on day 1. Being released on around 3,500 screens across India, Total Dhamaal is expected to collect Rs 10-12 crore (approximately) on opening day at the domestic market. The figures may vary depending on the initial reviews.

The trailer of Total Dhamaal had received good response from the viewers, and the film has decent buzz around it. However, Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been running successfully, and it might affect the collection of the comedy drama.

But things may turn out in a different way also as Gully Boy caters to a particular set of audience, and Total Dhamaal is a family entertainer. Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is likely to have a good opening at the box office, but its future run will depend on the word of mouth.