Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy has completed the first weekend with impressive box office collection. The movie continued to earn good money on Sunday as well.

Gully Boy has had a superb start by collecting Rs 19.40 crore at the Indian box office on Thursday. However, it had witnessed a sharp fall in its business on second day as it had collected Rs13.10 crore.

But Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer bounced back strong as the weekend began. Showing an excellent growth, Gully Boy had earned Rs 18.65 crore on Saturday, taking its domestic box office collection over Rs 50 crore.

With strong word of mouth, the film maintained the momentum on its day 4 as well. Gully Boy collected Rs 20 crore (approximately) on Sunday, according to early estimates. The movie has been released on around 3,350 screens across India.

While the musical drama managed to end the first weekend on a bright note, it will be interesting to see how the movie works over the weekdays.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is about a slum boy who dreams to make it big in the field of rapping. While Ranveer plays the lead role, Alia is seen as his love interest in the movie.