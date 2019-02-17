Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy has completed its day 3 at the box office with good rise in its collection on Saturday.

The movie has had an excellent start with an earning of Rs 19.40 crore on Thursday. However, the business had witnessed a sharp decline on its second day as it had collected Rs 13.10 crore at the domestic market on Friday.

With strong word of mouth and positive reviews, Gully Boy again jumped up on Saturday. The movie witnessed a rise in its occupancy as compared to the second day, and managed to earn good money.

With a screen count of 3,350 across India, Gully Boy collected Rs 18 crore (approximately) on day 3, according to early estimates.

Considering the current scenario, the musical drama is likely to keep the momentum on Sunday as well, ending the extended weekend with a satisfactory figure.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy features Ranveer along with Alia Bhatt and others. The film has been winning hearts of the audience as many people on social media have been applauding the movie and the performances.

With no other major release last Friday, Gully Boy will continue to dominate the box office until the release of multi starrer Total Dhamaal coming Friday.