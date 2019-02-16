Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has had a terrific start at the box office, and continued to keep the momentum up on Friday (day 2) as well.

The movie had made a box office collection of Rs 19.40 crore on its opening day at the domestic market. Despite being a working day, Gully Boy turned out to be Ranveer Singh's second biggest opener after Simmba.

Continuing similar pace at the commercial circuits on its second day, the musical drama managed to earn good moolah on Friday. Although the occupancy in major cities was slightly less during morning shows as compared to opening day, footfalls increased during the evening shows.

Having been released on 3,350 screens across India, Gully Boy collected Rs 17 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on Friday. Exact figures are awaited.

This is an excellent start for Ranveer and Alia Bhatt starrer as the numbers are likely to witness sharp rise over the weekend. Strong word of mouth and positive reviews have been working wonderfully for the film.

With no other major release alongside Gully Boy, the film is completely dominating the box office, and is likely to go a long way. This is the first time that Ranveer and Alia collaborated for a film, and it looks like their chemistry is being much liked by the audience.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is based on two real-life slum rappers – Naezy and Divine. The film is being highly appreciated for the performances, music, and dialogues.