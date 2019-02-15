Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy has had an excellent start at the box office. The movie witnessed superb occupancy right from the morning shows, and it went even better during the evening and night shows.

Gully Boy has been one of the most awaited films of this year ever since the trailer was launched. With some early reviews praising the movie immensely, the movie witnessed a positive advance booking, and the result can be seen in its first day box office collection.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy witnessed around 70 percent occupancy on its day 1 in major cities on noon show. With extremely positive reviews coming in, the film went houseful in theatres across many multiplexes on night show.

Having been released on 3,350 screens across India, Gully Boy collected around Rs 20 crore (approximately) on its day 1 at the Indian box office. Exact figures are awaited.

This is certainly an exceptional start as it is a Thursday release, which is completely a working day. With such positive response coming in from all quarters, Ranveer's Gully Boy will witness bigger collection on Friday, and its box office performance may enjoy terrific growth over the weekend.

Being a solo release, Gully Boy has no major competition at the box office, and the positive word of mouth will work wonderfully in its favour.

The movie is based on real-life 'Gully Boys' – Naezy and Divine, and has all the elements to connect well with the young audience. Although it might not pull much of family audience, the movie has already become a hit among the young masses.