Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are coming back to theatres with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and it looks like the two actors have already given a choice for couples across the country to spend their Valentine's Day evening by watching their film. A special screening was recently arranged by the makers of the film for the industry people and media persons to get the first hand response from them about the movie. And it looks like Ranveer and Alia are having a winner in their hands as the audience are falling in love with Gully Boy for its nicely woven storyline, smooth screenplay and some amazing performances.

While the viewers found the first half of Gully Boy quite slow and repetitive, their loss of entertainment was recovered from the second half which kept them glued to their seats to watch them.

Ranveer Singh's new rapper and distinct avatar seems to have impressed the audience to the T and showered praise on him for his yet another breakthrough performance. Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and others too have shown their mettle on screen.

Owing to the humongous response before the release, the makers of Gully Boy took to their social media releasing a new poster also announcing the advance booking to begin from February 9.

Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, is playing the role of a street rapper. The film also marks the first time that Alia Bhatt is working with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar. The actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Gully Boy.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and is all set to hit the screens on 14th February 2018.

Take a look what audience has to say about Gully Boy.

First half : O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G .Each frame is instilled with nondescript and prodigious magic woven out by @RanveerOfficial and @aliaa08 #GullyBoy . #GullyBoy . — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) February 13, 2019

Interval time in #GullyBoy! First half bahot hard hai! @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 - dono angaar hai! And love how #ZoyaAkhtar captures the city. @SiddhantChturvD you are so good! — Urvi Parikh (@filmykiida) February 13, 2019

It's Intermission Time & So Far #GullyBoy is Pulsating, Punchy & Packed With Attitude. चल दूसरा हिस्सा शुरू हुआ। बाकी बात खतम होने के बाद। — Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) February 13, 2019