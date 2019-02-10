Ranveer Singh has been all out promoting his upcoming movie Gully Boy, but he has reportedly been asked to control his excitement level at those events.

The actor has been attending various events almost every day to promote the film. While he is known for keeping his fans entertained with his enthusiasm, a recent unpleasant incident has apparently made makers of Gully Boy little wary.

Ranveer was vehemently criticised after he jumped on to a crowd, leaving some women injured during a promotional event. Hence, producers and director of Gully Boy have reportedly asked Ranveer to curb his excitement level a bit.

"No one has asked him to be so excited at the promotional events. But, that's Ranveer Singh for you! He cannot curb his enthusiasm. It's becoming a bit too much to handle. While the team appreciates and shares Ranveer's excitement, it's time to cut down on it a bit," a source close to the film told The Asian Age.

Apparently, Ranveer was asked to control his energy level during the promotions of Bajirao Mastani as well.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is also being much talked about on social media about his fashion sense. The actor has of late been seen sporting some really unusual outfits, which led to people trolling him for his fashion sense.

Nonetheless, Ranveer has always been very unique in his dressing style, and that is actually Ranveer for you.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy also features Alia Bhatt, and is slated to be released on February 14.