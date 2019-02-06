Ranveer Singh is known for his energetic self, but recently his antics ended up physically hurting a few fans during an event. The actor was performing in front of a crowd at a Lakme Fashion Week event in Mumbai on Sunday.

Ranveer was performing on songs from his upcoming movie Gully Boy. And right after finishing his act, Ranveer, without any warning, jumped into the crowd.

While his stunt may appear "cool" to many of his fans, some of the audience present there, including women, got hurt as they fell on the ground. A Mid-Day report came up with pictures of some women lying on the ground after being hurt.

This act of Ranveer did not go down well with many, who expressed discontent at the actor's action. "WTF! Grow up Ranveer Singh and stop your childish antics [sic]," tweeted a person with a picture of the stunt.

"WTF! Grow up Ranveer Singh and stop your childish antics."

RT if u also think this is unacceptable @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/nf1N3vrJEO — Bira..! (@mightytazwar) February 4, 2019

The Gully Boy actor has also been receiving some flak on social media for his words during another promotional event. A video has been doing the rounds that show him encouraging the crowd to make enough noise to "wake dead people near a hospital up".

He is even seen saying that the crowd should be loud enough to make the police arrive at the spot, but they should not worry as he has good contacts with the Mumbai police.

"#RanveerSingh really wanted to disturb the patients in the hospital ?. He is talented but over dramatic and senseless !"

pic.twitter.com/YeLcMgDGe6 — ?????? ? (@OfficialSukesh) February 5, 2019

@RanveerOfficial

"people look upon you in a large scale and your insensitive behaviour toward patients was over the board."

"I had said this long ago .. he is a good Actor, but his off screen clown like behavior will cost him in long run ... Look at this gross Arrogance, claiming like he has done a favour to the Indian film Industry .. lol @RanveerOfficial He is not liable to be a Star by any means"



He is not liable to be a Star by any means pic.twitter.com/cHfPnZ6ArN — Aѕιf (@i_Asif__) February 5, 2019

"Enegry ka bhandar @RanveerOfficial advised the organizers to make such noise that even dead bodies should get up from morgue of JJ hospital."

"He also said not to worry about it since he had good contacts with police because he was simmba. This Psycho need help asap"



This Psycho need help asap pic.twitter.com/XhGR1i6HJr — RK (@utsavrk) February 5, 2019

These statements irked several on social media, who stated that it is irresponsible on his part to encourage people to make noise near a hospital as it would have caused great difficulty to the patients there. They also slammed Ranveer saying that fame has gone into his head.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy also features Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz. It is slated for release on February 14.