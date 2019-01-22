Ranveer Singh has taken the Rapper Avatar and is seen impressing the audience with his rap at various occasions, a similar example was seen earlier today as he rapped with rappers outside a suburban dubbing studio.

In the spirits of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and the rappers rapped "Mere Gully Mein".

The song features Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi rapping on the streets of Mumbai. The song is sung by Ranveer Singh, DIVINE & Naezy and is composed by DIVINE, Naezy & Sez on the beat, the lyrics of the songs are by DIVINE & Naezy.

With the earlier song 'Apna Time Aayega', hitting the internet, Gully Boy has turned into a sensation emerging as one of the most awaited films of the year.

The film is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, is playing the role of a street rapper. The film also marks the first time that Alia Bhatt is working with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar. The actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in 'Gully Boy'.

Ranveer Singh's character is inspired by the journeys of Indian rappers Neazy aka Naved Shaikh and Divine aka Vivian Fernandes.

The audience has been hailing the rapper avatar of Ranveer Singh in the real world of underground music created by Zoya Akhtar.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.