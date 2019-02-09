Ranveer Singh is the man who ain't afraid of being at the receiving end of criticism when it comes to making a style statement with his quirky designer outfits. The actor has flown to Germany to attend the world premiere of his upcoming film Gully Boy at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival. And staying true to his own inimitable style, Ranveer pulled it off yet another unconventional look making his fans wonder whether he was dressed as the mythical bird named Jatayu from the Hindu epic Ramayana.

At the world premiere of Gully Boy, Ranveer was seen dressed in white satin silk pants and a full sleeve high neck t-shirt. He complimented his looks wearing a white furry jacket, styling his hair in an afro and wearing toy specs.

And the moment Ranveer's pictures from Berlin film fest surfaced online, users began figuring out what he has actually worn and wished to know the name of his designer.

While some trolled Ranveer by saying that he was trying to look like Jatayu from Ramayana, some facepalmed to see him dressed like a 'weirdo' at an International film festival. And there were some who thought that the Gully Boy actor was overdoing it being aware that it will pull attention of the viewers.

However, there were a few who got fascinated with Ranveer's fashion and wished to have it in their wardrobe while some felt he was breaking the stereotypes with his style statements.

Take a look.

Gully Boy, which is loosely inspired by the life of rapper Divine and is about street rappers from Mumbai, was selected as part of the Berlinale Special programme. It is set for release on February 14, 2019.