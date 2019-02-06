Ranveer Singh has been promoting Gully Boy extensively with his co-star Alia Bhatt and together they brought the house down at the Kapil Sharma show.

"Ranveer and Alia are firecrackers together and they are having a blast during the promotions of Gully Boy. As part of the marketing activity, they reached the sets of Kapil Sharma Show and killed it with their impromptu performance on the songs of the film. They sang, they danced and they entertained the audience till the late hours yesterday and left people wanting for more," reveals an eyewitness.

The informer says, "Ranveer rapped crooning with a live orchestra! Rap and Hip-hop are so different in sound that no one expected Ranveer to take up the challenge of rapping on the beats of an Indian orchestra and he aced it. He sang about 3 songs from the film : Asli Hip Hop, Apna Time Aayega and Mere Gully Mein. Audiences gave him a standing ovation for rapping so brilliantly."