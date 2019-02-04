Kapil Sharma is curretly in a happy phase right now thanks to the growing popularity of The Kapil Sharma Show which is currently topping the TRP chart. A sea of Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan and family, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Shatrughan Sinha and others have graced the show with their presence. And now Kiccha Sudeep, who is a popular star in down South and known for hosting Bigg Boss Kannada, is all set to appear on the Kapil Sharma Show to share some laughter.

After shooting the episode, Sudeep took to Twitter to share a few pictures from the comedy show sets giving a glimpse into what went behind the scenes when she shared the stage with host Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Krushna Abhishek, who plays the role of Kapil's sister named Sapna, was also seen posing with the entire team for a group photo on the sets. Along with Sudeep, Sunil Shetty, Manoj Tiwari and others

"Had a gala time on the #KapilSharmaShow .. Laughter was in abundance and I guess it's rare that I have gotten t laugh this way.. thanks to each one for having us over n for the wonderful time. Thank u @KapilSharmaK9 ," Sudeep wrote on Twitter.

Overwhelmed with Sudeep's praiseworthy gesture, Kapil replied to his tweet talking about how good his one liners were and said that the episode will be a memorable one.

"Thank u so much for coming Sir .. ur one liners were mind blowing .. people will remember this episode for years regards," Kapil Sharma replied to Sudeep on Twitter.

The Kapil Sharma Show is currently topping the TRP ratings thanks to the immense love of audience for the show and Kapil Sharma's much-awaited comeback after a year long sabbatical from television post his brawl with his friend Sunil Grover and abusive rant against a journalist on Twitter.

On a related note, Sudeep will reportedly be sharing space with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 where he apparently be seen playing a baddie who will lock horns with inspector Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman.