It has barely been a month since Kapil Sharma made his comeback on the small screen with audience's most loved show – The Kapil Sharma Show. And within this one month, the show has been through a myriad of ups and downs in terms of ratings and controversies.

While soon after its opening weekend episode, where the legendary Salim Khan graced the couch with his three sons – Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail; the show had topped the TRP chart. In fact, TKSS had even dethroned Naagin 3, the show which had been on top for the last many months.

However, soon after this initial success, the show seems to be going downhill. While the next week the rating of the show dipped down to the third spot, this week the show has slipped even further and gone down to the fifth spot.

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi seems to have resonated with many as the show has continued its first position with 9.4 million impressions. The second spot has been bagged by Naagin 3 but, with a huge margin. The show has received 8.3 million viewership. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has bagged the third spot with 7 million impressions followed by Super Dancer Grand Premiere at 6.9 million impressions.

The Kapil Sharma Show has bagged the fifth spot with 6.5 million impressions, closely followed by Kundali Bhagya at 6.2 million impressions. Mythological show Radhakrishn has bagged the seventh spot with 6.1 million impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma bagged the eighth spot, followed by Tujhse Hai Raabta and Kumkum Bhagya at the ninth and tenth spot respectively.

Over the last week, Kapil's show has been under a lot of scrutiny for objectification of women and sexist comments. Well, we hope Kapil Sharma manages to bounce back and bring the standard of the show back to where it was.