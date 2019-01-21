The death of 111-year old Shivakumara seer of Siddaganga Mutt has come as a big loss to the society. He was not just a spiritual leader, but a humanitarian and educationist who passed away due to age-related illness.

The Karnataka government has declared three-day mourning and a public holiday on Tuesday, 21 January and will be cremated with full-state honours at 4.30 pm.

The Siddaganga Mutt is remembered for giving shelter and food for 1000s of children without any barrier of language, caste or religion for decades. From traditional to modern science and technology, he founded over 125 educational institutions across the state.

For his outstanding contribution in the field of education, for spreading peace and love, the Karnataka government honoured him with Karnataka Ratna in 2007 and he was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, in 2015.

Politicians, across the party lines, have been demanding the central government to honour him with Bharat Ratna.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and big names from the politics have mourned the death of the seer.

Also, Sandalwood's leading celebrities have expressed their condolence messages on Twitter and people can read all those comments below:

ನಡೆದಾಡುವ ದೇವರು ಸಿದ್ಧಗಂಗಾ ಮಠದ ಶ್ರೀ ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ ಸ್ವಾಮಿಜಿ ಇಹಲೋಕ ತ್ಯಜಿಸಿರುವುದು ಬಹಳ ನೋವಿನ ಸಂಗತಿ. ಇಷ್ಟು ದಿನ ಭಕ್ತರ ದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕೆ ಅವರಿದ್ದರು, ಈಗ ದೈಹಿಕವಾಗಿ ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಅಗಲಿದರೂ ಎಲ್ಲರ ಮನೆ ಮನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರು ಭದ್ರವಾಗಿ ನೆಲೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ pic.twitter.com/liyxAOPvEo — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) January 21, 2019