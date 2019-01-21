The death of 111-year old Shivakumara seer of Siddaganga Mutt has come as a big loss to the society. He was not just a spiritual leader, but a humanitarian and educationist who passed away due to age-related illness.
The Karnataka government has declared three-day mourning and a public holiday on Tuesday, 21 January and will be cremated with full-state honours at 4.30 pm.
The Siddaganga Mutt is remembered for giving shelter and food for 1000s of children without any barrier of language, caste or religion for decades. From traditional to modern science and technology, he founded over 125 educational institutions across the state.
For his outstanding contribution in the field of education, for spreading peace and love, the Karnataka government honoured him with Karnataka Ratna in 2007 and he was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, in 2015.
Politicians, across the party lines, have been demanding the central government to honour him with Bharat Ratna.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and big names from the politics have mourned the death of the seer.
Also, Sandalwood's leading celebrities have expressed their condolence messages on Twitter and people can read all those comments below:
ನಡೆದಾಡುವ ದೇವರು ಸಿದ್ಧಗಂಗಾ ಮಠದ ಶ್ರೀ ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ ಸ್ವಾಮಿಜಿ ಇಹಲೋಕ ತ್ಯಜಿಸಿರುವುದು ಬಹಳ ನೋವಿನ ಸಂಗತಿ. ಇಷ್ಟು ದಿನ ಭಕ್ತರ ದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕೆ ಅವರಿದ್ದರು, ಈಗ ದೈಹಿಕವಾಗಿ ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಅಗಲಿದರೂ ಎಲ್ಲರ ಮನೆ ಮನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರು ಭದ್ರವಾಗಿ ನೆಲೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ pic.twitter.com/liyxAOPvEo
— Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) January 21, 2019
ತ್ರಿವಿಧ ದಾಸೋಹಿ ಶತಮಾನದ ಯುಗಪುರುಷ ಶ್ರೀ ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ ಸ್ವಾಮಿಗಳು ಇಂದು ಇಹಲೋಕ ತ್ಯಜಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ,ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲೆಂದು ಭಗವಂತ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸೋಣ.. pic.twitter.com/ZD4gt1OYY4 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 21, 2019
ಮತ್ತೆ ಇದೇ ನಮ್ಮಪುಣ್ಯ ಭೂಮಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹುಟ್ಟಿ ಬನ್ನಿ. pic.twitter.com/59NyCh0uXi
— Upendra (@nimmaupendra) January 21, 2019
ದೇವರಲೋಕಕ್ಕೆ 'ದೇವರು'... ನಡೆದಾಡುವ ದೇವರು ಸಿದ್ಧಗಂಗಾ ಮಠದ ಶ್ರೀ ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ ಸ್ವಾಮಿಜಿ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ pic.twitter.com/NoVGES0S6D — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) January 21, 2019
ದೇವಲೋಕಕ್ಕೆ ದೇವರ ಪಯಣ pic.twitter.com/gwGYFYaKLJ
— V Harikrishna (@harimonium) January 21, 2019
ಬಸವಣ್ಣನವರ ತತ್ವವನ್ನು ಅನುಸರಿಸಿ ಜೀವನವನ್ನೇ ಸಿದ್ದಗಂಗಾ ಮಠ ಮತ್ತು ಸಮಾಜದ ಉನ್ನತಿಗಾಗಿ ತ್ರಿವಿಧ ದಾಸೋಹದ ಮೂಲಕ ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಯಕವೇ ಕೈಲಾಸ ಎಂದು ನಂಬಿ ದುಡಿದ ನಡೆದಾಡುವ ದೇವರು ಡಾ|| ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿಯವರು ಶಿವೈಕ್ಯರಾಗಿರುವುದು ಅತೀವ ನೋವು ತಂದಿದೆ. ಅಪಾರ ಭಕ್ತವೃಂದಕ್ಕೆ ಈ ನೋವು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಭಗವಂತನು ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ. pic.twitter.com/2FVtlhbSX4 — Vijay Kiragandur (@VKiragandur) January 21, 2019
ಜ್ಞಾನ ಜ್ಯೋತಿಗೆ ಆದರದ ವಿದಾಯ
Respectful farewell to one of India's greatest souls. pic.twitter.com/wgMxd31Kbq
— Chaitanya KM (@kmchaitanya) January 21, 2019
ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆತ್ಮ ಶಿವನಲ್ಲಿ ಲೀನವಾಗಲಿ.. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಪಡೆದ ನಾವು ಧನ್ಯ.. ಓಂ ನಮಃ ಶಿವಾಯಃ..ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ.. pic.twitter.com/mhGCK7jEYb — ನವರಸನಾಯಕ ಜಗ್ಗೇಶ್ (@Jaggesh2) January 21, 2019
ಬಯಲು ಬಯಲನೇ ಬಿತ್ತಿ
ಬಯಲು ಬಯಲನೇ ಬೆಳೆದು
ಬಯಲು ಬಯಲಾಗಿ ಬಯಯಲಾಯಿತ್ತಯ್ಯ!!! pic.twitter.com/2eW3G93Ffu
— Dhananjaya (@Dhananjayaka) January 21, 2019
ಭಕ್ತರ ಮನೆ ಮನದಲ್ಲಿ ನೆಲಸಿರುವ ಪರಮ ಪೂಜ್ಯ ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ಡಾ|| ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ ಮಹಾಸ್ವಾಮಿ ದೇವರಿಗೆ ಎಂದಿಗೂ ಸಾವಿಲ್ಲ... ಭಕ್ತಿ ಪೂರ್ವಕವಾಗಿ ನಮಿಸೋಣ. pic.twitter.com/caGw88IRlX
— PREM❣️S (@directorprems) January 21, 2019