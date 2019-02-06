The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will surely be a laugh riot for fans as it will see Bollywood's most energetic man Ranveer Singh gracing the show with cute Alia Bhatt. They will be seen promoting their film Gully Boy on the show.

The episode was shot recently and a lot of pictures and videos from the sets have surfaced online as fans are going crazy over the terrific clips.

In one of the videos, Ranveer and Alia are seen rapping the song Apna Time Aayega from the movie. Adding some fun to the performance is Kapil, who creates his own lyrics and leaves everyone in splits. The episode featuring Alia and Ranveer will air on Sony Entertainment Television in the upcoming weekend.

Gully Boy will see Ranveer playing the character of an underground rapper from the bylanes of Mumbai trying to making a name for himself. Alia plays Ranveer's love interest in the film.

In an interview with IANS, Ranveer had said: "It is a very special story, one that I am closely attached to. It is set against the backdrop of flourishing desi hip hop scene coming out of Bombay (Mumbai)."

"It is the story which represents Mumbai in its true sense and the city is my home town, these are my people, this is my language, so this is the story I am really attached to. It's an underdog story about a kid who broke through from great adversity in life to make it as a recording artistes."

The trailer of the movie had left fans and celebrities gushing over Ranveer's new avatar. They flooded social media with praises for his acting skills and lauded the performances of the other cast members as well. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Gully Boy is scheduled to hit theatres on February 14.