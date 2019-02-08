India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev is all set to return to the cricket field and Bollywood Ranveer Singh is making it possible courtesy the much-anticipated move titled '83.

'83 is a movie by Kabir Khan that will portray Team India's successful World Cup campaign of 1983. Going into the tournament, India was at best an underdog and nobody expected them to get to the final, let alone win the whole thing.

But under the leadership of Kapil Dev India did the unthinkable as they beat the mighty West Indies in the final to win the World Cup and that match alone can be attributed to where the game is today in terms of popularity. That one win alone saw India establish themselves as a cricketing nation.

Thus, there's no gainsaying that a movie with such social context and historical significance needs to be made with minute attention to detail. In this regard, actor Ranveer Singh – who will portray captain Kapil Dev – is attempting to leave no stone unturned as he e will now train with Kapil Dev himself in order to prepare for the role.

With Gully Boy slated to release on February 14 and promotional activities almost over, Ranveer is going all in for '83 and speaking about the movie, the actor said, "I am looking forward to spending time with Kapil sir. I feel like that time spent would be integral to my process of transforming myself into him. I want to absorb as much as I can from him. His story, his experiences, his thoughts, his feelings, his expressions and his energy."

The 33-year-old actor will head to Punjab and spend three weeks with Kapil Dev in order to master the nuances in his gait, bowling action and overall demeanour on the cricket field.

Speaking highly of the achievements of the group of players, Ranveer said he is keen on pouring all of himself into the depth of Kapil Dev's character.

"I'm keen on getting tips on my bowling and batting from the man himself. His achievements are extraordinary. He is the quintessential underdog who became a champion through perseverance, self-belief, hard-work and a positive mindset. I am extremely inspired by him. I want to pour myself fully into this exciting character."

At the same time, Ranveer is aware that it will be tough to portray Kapil Dev's bowling action. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, the actor had said, "The most challenging thing is just around the corner, as in January, I will be going to train to bowl like Kapil Dev. That's going to be hard."

A source close to the movie has said that the movie will indeed be shot at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground and this has raised the excitement level of the fans manifolds. 1983 is a special year in the history of the nation and one hopes Kabir Khan and his team can do justice to the once in a lifetime achievement of the Indian cricket team.