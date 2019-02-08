The second T20I between India and New Zealand in Auckland got marred by controversy as the third umpire failed to pick up a seemingly clear inside edge while declaring Daryl Mitchell out LBW.

The incident happened in the sixth over of the Kiwi innings when Krunal Pandya was bowling to Mitchell. New Zealand was two wickets down and of the two, one fell earlier in the very over.

New Zealand could not make an explosive start as they did in Wellington as Indian new ball bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, bowled smartly. Kumar picked up the wicket of the dangerous Tim Seifert after he was threatening to open up. The batsman hit a boundary and a six but fell caught behind the very next ball.

But the real incident of the match till now happened in the sixth over when Mitchell came to the crease after Colin Munro was dismissed off the very first ball. The controversy happened in the final ball of the over when Krunal pushed a straight one through with the arm. Mitchell seemed to have missed the ball while trying to work it on the leg side.

The on-field umpire raised his finger and the batsman asked for the DRS after consulting with Kane Williamson. The third umpire, Shaun Haig, stayed with the on-field call and this caused a huge debate as there was a clear indication on the hotspot that the ball hit the inside edge of the bat. But the third umpire seemed to ignore that as the Snickometer did not show any spike. The ball tracking showed the ball pitched in line and hit the middle stump and thus Mitchell had to walk.

But this was not before Kiwi skipper Williamson had shown his displeasure and commentator Simon Doull said on air that the decision is "ridiculous". Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were also involved in the fracas.

Social media was naturally extremely disappointed with the decision and lashed out at the third umpire.

That DRS Umpire should never officiate a match ever again. #NZvIND — Andrew Biggs (@biggsintweets) February 8, 2019

3rd umpire is fucken drunk, fuck him, hotspot says there was an edge there ????? #NZvIND — “ Calypso Boys Collapse Again “ (@OfficialVeli) February 8, 2019

Pic 1: Indian bowling in 1st T20

Pic 2: Indian bowling in 2nd T20#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Cvme06nh3x — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) February 8, 2019

Krunal then came back to pick up the wicket of Kane Williamson, his third and India's fourth of the innings.

