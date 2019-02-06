India has lost their way in the first T20 against New Zealand and it seems as though New Zealand will go one up in the series after the first match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma asked the Kiwis to bat first and the hosts took full advantage of a largely inexperienced bowling attack scoring a mammoth 219 runs. Openers Colin Munro and Tim Seifert set the stage on fire as the former started the onslaught on Khaleel Ahmed and the latter continued the attack.

Seifert stood out in particular scoring 84 runs off 43 balls in an innings glittered with 7 boundaries and 6 sixes. India did manage to pick up wickets at regular intervals in the back end of the innings but that hardly stopped the Kiwi charge.

The Indians had a mixed bag in the field which was particularly highlighted by Dinesh Karthik as he dropped two easy chances but took a world-class catch.

Chasing the stiff total, India did not make a good start as they lost captain Rohit Sharma early. Despite a short burst of boundaries, Shikhar Dhawan soon followed him back to the dressing room. Vijay Shankar played a brief cameo but even he did not last long.

But Twitter was left most disappointed with Rishabh Pant as a lot was expected of him. Pant came back into the squad after being dropped from the ODI team that played the Kiwis and Australia before that. But he never looked comfortable in the middle trying to play all kinds of strokes. His vigil was ended by a Mitchell Santner Yorker.

Pant proved why DK should be second wk in WC19#NZvIND — Rohit Tiwary (@Imrt227) February 6, 2019

What a horrible innings by Pant. Sucked the momentum out of the innings and then got out. #NZvIND — Giri Subramanian (@giri26) February 6, 2019

The situation turned from bad to worse when Karthik and Hardik Pandya also went back to the pavilion courtesy some fine catching from the New Zealand players in the outfield.

With India six wickets down, the match seems well and truly over for the visitors.