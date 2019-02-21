Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer Total Dhamaal is one of the big releases of 2019, and fans are eagerly waiting for the reviews to come out.

The adventure comedy has a big ensemble cast including Ajay, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra among others.

The trailer of Total Dhamaal received mixed response from the viewers as some liked it and some others did not find it impressive. But having such a big star cast and a good franchise value, the third installment of the Dhamaal series has good hype around it.

The trailer of the film suggested that the story revolves around the many characters, who all are after a big amount of hidden money. The film apparently has a good use of VFX, and includes some well-timed funny dialogues.

Some early reviews suggest that Total Dhamaal is an all-in-all entertainer with an interesting turn of events. The movie apparently has a similar plot like that of the previous installment, but the treatment is much different. It is being said that Total Dhamaal has no dull moment, and is one of the best adventure comedies of Bollywood.

Stay tuned for detailed critics' review of Total Dhamaal.