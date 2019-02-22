Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy has completed its day 8 at the Indian box office, and has successfully crossed Rs 100 crore mark on Thursday.

The musical drama started off its commercial run with an excellent collection of Rs 19.40 crore on opening day. Although the film witnessed a sharp decline in business on second day, Gully Boy bounced back strong over the weekend.

It collected Rs 18.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.30 crore on Sunday. With strong word of mouth, the Zoya Akhtar directorial kept the momentum up over the weekdays as well. The film collected Rs 8.65 crore on Monday, Rs 8.05 crore on Tuesday and Rs 6.05 crore on Wednesday, taking its first 7 days total to Rs 95.20 crore at the domestic market.

With a screen count of around 3,300 across India, Gully Boy was just Rs 4.80 crore short of reaching the Rs 100 crore mark, which the film managed to earn by the end of day 8, according to early estimates.

Gully Boy has impressed not just the critics but also the audience, and the box office figures shows it well. Being a solo release, the movie has been dominating the box office from day 1, but it is likely to witness a big competition as Total Dhamaal got released on Friday.

Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal is a multi-starrer, and has a good franchise value. The family entertainer may give a tough fight to Gully Boy as far as box office collection is concerned.