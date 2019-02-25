We know him as the original 'Singham' of Bollywood. With superlative performances in films like – Gangaajal, Zakhm, Drishyam etc, we have seen Ajay Devgn transform himself from the boy-next-door roles to the power-packed man of machismo. With films like Bol Bachchan and Son of Sardaar, Ajay has very clearly laid out the fact, that even when it comes to humour and comic timing, he's at the top of his game. Even during his 15-minute cameo in Rohit Shetty's – Simmba – Ranveer Singh was totally overshadowed by Ajay's dynamic personality and larger-than-life screen presence. Amidst all this, when we, as hard-core Ajay Devgn fans, see him in movies like Total Dhamaal, it totally shatters our belief in the star power that the man is.

After having watched the film, we request Ajay Devgn, to refrain from doing these 3 things from now.

Multi-starrer: Your last few films have established that you shine the most when you work as the lead star. Raid, Shivaay, Singham Returns, Badshaaho are all an example of that. And even in the films where there were multiple stars, your presence and screentime were much more than anyone else's. After your spine-chilling cameo in Simmba, we just don't want to see you getting lost amidst too many actors and actresses.

Farcical comedy: We don't expect a star of your stature to be a part of a farcical comic narrative like Total Dhamaal. Not only does the film lack any genuine laugh-out-loud moments, but, even the tacky comic scenes appear to be a botched-up, rehashed version of the jokes we have heard and scenes we have seen before. Your talent and comic timing seem to have been lost and totally wasted in this one.

Racist and sexist jokes: We understand that as an actor you would want to experiment with all kinds of roles and take up new challenging parts; but, this, mad caper in no way was challenging or experimental. The racist and sexist jokes only made the film an even more unbearable and unforgiving experience. Though the film has been running well at the box-office, despite the critics and many viewers having panned it down, would like to remind you that the audience expects much, much from you. And a comic escapade veiled under the garb of inappropriate jokes is not something, a star of your stature should ever say yes to.