In the ongoing trend of churning out new and remixed versions of good-old Hindi songs, the makers of Total Dhamaal, re-created Paisa Ye Paisa from Karz and Mungda from Inkaar. Apart from the audience and viewers, the song had upset many legendary names from the industry too.

Composer Rajesh Roshan, Lata Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar too, had expressed their displeasure over the song. As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, both Lata and Usha Mangeshkar were upset that the no one seeks consent before remaking or remixing a song. "Our songs were created after a great deal of thought and they were done with sensitivity and care. To rip them off in this arbitrary manner is not correct," Usha Mangeshkar had said.

"I think there is less of inspiration and more of perspiration in the music industry. The filmmakers have lost confidence in creating new songs," Rajesh Roshan had said.

Now, reacting to the whole fiasco, Ajay Devgn has said that he is ready to apologise to Lata Mangeshkar for this. As per a report in DNA, Devgn has said, "Lataji is very senior. I think a lot of people recreate songs and they don't think like this. So, if she has gotten upset about it, she can come and slap us also. She has got all the rights to do so. I mean, it's a fact, she can shout at us also. We're ready to apologise if she has felt bad about something."

In an interview with Mid-day, Indra Kumar had said, "We don't have to take their consent. When Neend Churayi Meri was remade, no one came to me for approval. The rights belong to the music label, and they have the right to do what they want to."

Now, how would Lata Mangeshkar respond to Ajay's apology remains to be seen.