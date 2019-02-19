Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Devgan) has refuted the rumours that he would play a cameo in director SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR starring mega power star Ram Charan and young tiger Junior NTR.

More than a year after the release of Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli announced his next project titled RRR, which went on floors a few months ago. He revealed that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will play lead roles in the movie, but he has kept the details of female leads and other casts under the wrap, which has led to hundreds of speculations about the movie.

Of late it was rumoured that Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who earlier gave voiceover for Makkhi, the Hindi version of Rajamouli's Eega, was brought on board and he will play a cameo in the movie RRR. It was also rumoured that he would essay the role of the antagonist in the movie. He will join SS Rajamouli's team after wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

After hearing this rumour, Ajay Devgn to clear the air about his presence in RRR. Talking to a leading tabloid, the Bollywood actor the makers of the Rajamouli-directed film have not approached him with an offer. "I'm not part of 'RRR' project. If opportunity really does come to me definitely I will declare it officially, said the actor.

RRR is an action-based revenge drama and Ram Charan will be seen playing a cop in the service of the Britishers while Jr NTR appears as a bandit. Recently Rajamouli was interacting with the students at Harvard Kennedy School when he revealed that his next venture has a pan-Indian movie like Baahubali.

Rajamouli said, "RRR is another pan-Indian film. Like my previous offering Baahubali, even RRR has also the content that makes an appeal to the Indian audiences. I am confident that the audiences from all other states will accept RRR because of its genre and content. It's almost like Baahubali."