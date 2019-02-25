Adventure comedy Total Dhamaal ended its first weekend with superb box office collection on Sunday.

Starring Ajay Devgn among others, the movie has had a good start at the commercial circuits with an earning of Rs 16.50 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. Despite receiving poor reviews from the critics, Total Dhamaal had witnessed an excellent jump in its business on second day as it collected Rs 20.40 crore..

Being a family entertainer, the film pulled huge occupancy on its day 3, and witnessed good response in cities like Kolkata that did not show much growth on the first two days. Total Dhamaal has been performing extremely well in the north side, and managed to register a huge collection on its third day to end the weekend on a fabulous note.

With a screen count of 3,700 across India, Total Dhamaal collected Rs 25 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on Sunday (day 3), conveniently crossing Rs 60 crore mark in three days, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal failed to impress the critics, but it seems majority of the audience are enjoying the mad comedy. Also being a solo release, the film is free from any competition, but Gully Boy is still running well at the box office.

Considering the current trend, Total Dhamaal is likely to maintain the momentum over the weekdays as well. Apart from Ajay, the film also features Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani among others.