The tyres of Air India's Dubai-bound express plane, a Boeing B737-800, hit the compound wall of Tamil Nadu's Trichy International airport. The incident occurred during the take-off at around 1:19 am on Friday.

The plane, which was heading to Dubai with 130 passengers, was diverted to Mumbai. All passengers and crew members were reported to be safe.

A portion of the westside wall, the antenna and the instrument landing system (ILS) were damaged in the incident.

The pilot and the co-pilot have reportedly been taken off from the roster and an investigation has been launched, NDTV reports.

According to sources, Vellamandi N Natarajan tourism minister of Tamil Nadu visited the airport to monitor the situation.