After the doomsday predictions around Planet X or Nibiru, conspiracy theorists have come up with the next apocalypse story. This time it is a supervolcano, which would spell doom for the world.

The apocalypse will take place when America's Yellowstone National Park supervolcano erupts next time and not because of Planet X, the doomsday mongers vouch.

A major super eruption is likely to occur at the Yellowstone in the US but they are not sure when exactly the volcanic blast is going to take place.

A study carried out by a team of scientists from the Bristol University revealed that these eruptions take place in around every 17,000 years.

The previous two most recent super-eruptions took place somewhere between 20,000 and 30,000 years back, hence the next super-eruption is likely overdue.

"We don't know whether there's enough magma beneath the surface to have a super eruption," Michael Poland, the scientist-in-charge at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, said.

"Super volcanos, or super eruptions, are these eruptions that are on the eruption intensity scale, there's something called the volcano explosivity index (VEI) and eruptions that have a VEI of eight are considered super eruptions. And that's pretty massive, most eruptions that we see would be VEI three, four. Big ones are five and then once a century or so there's a six, so a VEI eight is really, really tremendous," he explained further.

Situated 500 miles to the south-east of the volcano, Denver City, home to 600,000 people, is the largest city which is at the maximum risk if a major volcano eruption occurs.

Apart from this, Salt Lake, Cheyenne, Rapid City, Billings and Boise would all also potentially be at risk, a report by Express said.

It's speculated that ash could fall in the Salt Lake City at an estimated height of three feet. The ash spewed could choke the city and blot out the Sun if the volcano erupts at a magnitude of VEI 8.

"We're talking about a huge area that was covered in tens of feet of ash, in a very large area out to 100 miles from the centre," said Doctor Harley Benz of the US Geological Survey about what a super eruption would be like.

Poland hopes than no such disastrous incident ever takes place.

"The evidence suggests that a lot of the magma reservoir is actually solid, and about 50 percent of it is molten, so there may not be enough down there to have a super eruption," Poland said.