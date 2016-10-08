Sports News

Gareth Southgate confirms Wayne Rooney participation but Gary Cahill remains a doubt Play

Gareth Southgate confirms Wayne Rooney participation but Gary Cahill remains a doubt

Wayne will start, but no, I cant [give any more information]. I know everyone is keen to know the team early, England interim manager Gareth Southgate said at a press conference ahead of the game against Malta.He also spoke about the the spate of injuries the England team has been stricken with. Southgate continued saying he was used to injuries making plan changes necessary from the Under-21s. Oct 8, 2016
Prev 570 571 572 573 574 575 576 577 578 579 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR