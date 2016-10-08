Sports News
Pakistan Super League 2017 draft: List of players going under the hammer
India vs Australia live streaming: Watch Kabaddi World Cup 2016 live online, on TV
Play
Wayne will start, but no, I cant [give any more information]. I know everyone is keen to know the team early, England interim manager Gareth Southgate said at a press conference ahead of the game against Malta.He also spoke about the the spate of injuries the England team has been stricken with. Southgate continued saying he was used to injuries making plan changes necessary from the Under-21s.
Oct 8, 2016
Gareth Southgate confirms Wayne Rooney participation but Gary Cahill remains a doubt
FC Goa vs Pune City live streaming: Watch ISL 2016 live online, on TV
Japanese GP qualifying results: Rosberg pips Hamilton to pole; Ferrari lock up second row
FC Goa vs Pune City ISL 2016 team news: Defensive worries galore for Zico
England vs Malta live streaming: Watch 2018 World Cup qualifier on TV and online
India vs New Zealand score updates: Kohli hundred, Rahane half-century put hosts in complete command
Gautam Gambhir making India T20 comeback? ask fans, as southpaw hit two consecutive sixes off Matt Henry
Japanese Grand Prix live streaming: Watch Formula One qualifying on TV, online
Hector Bellerin injury update: The latest on Arsenal defender's ankle problem
1st ODI results: England have a Ball at the expense of Bangladesh in stunning win
FIFA World Cup qualifiers results: Ronaldo grabs four in Portugal win; Netherlands, France and Belgium impress
Morning Brief: Pakistani troops violating ceasefire, Trump to address Hindu-Americans, ISL scores and more
