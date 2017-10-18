A self-styled godman was found with his genitals chopped off and in excruciating pain on Tuesday inTaranagar town, Churu district of Rajasthan. Though the incident has striking similarities to the genital chopping incident of a monk in Kerala in May this year, early reports from Churu are confusing.

A few reports claim that the villagers bobbitised the godman in order to teach him a lesson as he had been accused of having an illicit relationship with a woman in the area, other reports have said that the godman himself cut off his genitals after being accused of the same.

The 30-year-old godman, who has been identified Santosh Das, lives in the Taranagar town of Churu district.

Here's what happened

According to the Times of India report, the police said that the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when Das, a resident of Haridas Ji Ki Bagichi in Taranagar, chopped off his genitals.

Eye witnesses have claimed that Das was screaming out of pain, following which some people called the ambulance.

"He was profusely bleeding and was rushed to the government hospital in Bikaner. We are yet to record his statements to know why he took the step," a senior police officer told the leading English daily.

The police have also said that Das's neighbours had accused him of having an illicit relationship and had warned him to leave the village.

However, they have not ruled out the possibility of the villagers themselves forcibly chopping off the godman's genitals "to teach him a lesson."

The police said that action would be taken after the information is verified.

Second incident

This is second such incident in recent times in which godmen are facing a similar fate.

On May 19, a 23-year-old law student from Kerala had allegedly bobbitised a monk named Gangeshananda Theerthapada alias Hariswamy in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. There were allegations that the monk had had been molesting the girl for three years.

But, the 54-year-old denied the allegations and claimed that he himself cut off his genitals because he did not require them.

However, a month later, the 23-year-old victim went back on her words and claimed that the monk — who is associated with a Hindu religious Mutt — never had raped her.

She even alleged that the police misconstrued her statement and even added certain portions to it that she had never stated.