If you are looking out for natural ways to take good care of your heart health and keep cardiovascular diseases and strokes at bay, you should include bananas and avocados in your diet.

Here's how these two fruits keep your heart healthy:

1. A study revealed that banana and avocado consumption can improve heart health. These two fruits are rich in potassium, which is the key to strengthen the cardiovascular system.

2. According to a research published in the Journal JCI Insight, having an avocado and a banana every day can deplete the risk of heart diseases and even prevent the hardening of arteries.

3. The study was carried out on mice by researchers from the University of Alabama. A reduction in the vascular calcification in the rodents was observed, caused by potassium-rich foods. Vascular calcification is defined as one of the commonest complications in heart and kidney ailments.

4. Build-up of calcium in body tissues, organs and blood vessels is defined as calcification. This can hamper normal body processes and harden vessels and organs.

5. Aortic stiffness is a major trigger of for cardiovascular ailments. Caused by biological ageing and arteriosclerosis, this stiffness can be kept at bay by following a potassium rich diet.

"The findings have important translational potential, since they demonstrate the benefit of adequate potassium supplementation on prevention of vascular calcification in atherosclerosis-prone mice, and the adverse effect of low potassium intake," Paul Sanders, professor at the University of Alabama, has been quoted by an IANS report as saying.