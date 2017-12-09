The 25-year-old Hadiya, who is at the centre of love jihad controversy in Kerala, met her husband Shafin Jahan at the Salem College, where she is studying. The meet was monitored by close circuit cameras.

"The meeting was so emotional. Hadiya was so happy... She had a lot to share with me as we were meeting after a long time," said Jahan, who seemed overwhelmed after the brief meeting on Thursday, December 7. He was meeting Hadiya for the first time since their marriage was annulled by the Kerala High Court in May this year.

The Supreme Court had on November 27 had ruled that the homeopathy college's Dean G Kannan, will be her guardian, and the apex court had set her free from the protective custody of her parents.

The dean earlier in December had granted Hadiya permission to speak to Jahan on the phone. To this Hadiya's father Asokan KM had claimed that he will approach the Supreme Court (SC) and demand barring of any dialogue or meeting between Jahan and Hadiya.

The National Investigation Agency, which was probing if Jahan has links with the Islamic State, as alleged by Asokan, had told the SC that it has proof of Jahan's connections with members of IS.

After the meeting Jahan said, "There was no objection from anyone. After all, it was Hadiya's desire to speak to me, and the court had allowed her to meet whomever she wants. I had carried the court order with me... Only my lawyer accompanied me to the college."

Jahan had claimed that he met Hadiya via a matrimonial website while the NIA probing the love jihad angle had stressed that the duo met through a man named Muneer who knew Sainaba —Hadiya's caretaker in Malappuram. Sainaba is a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Meanwhile, Hadiya still stands by her statement that "Nobody forced me to convert to Islam, I converted on my own will," The 25-year-old on November 27 had also urged to the SC that she wants to live with her husband which was clearly refused by the apex court and it instructed the Salem college dean to be her guardian. The court further said that if there is any issue, the dean can approach the court.