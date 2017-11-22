The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sensational Kerala actress abduction case is finally expected to file the 650-page chargesheet at the Angamaly Magistrate Court on Wednesday, November 22.

Reports suggest that actor Dileep, who was arrested on July 10 and later sent on a conditional bail on October 3, will be named as the eighth accused for his alleged involvement in the controversial case, while Pulsar Suni remains the prime accused.

Martin Antony, who drove the actress' vehicle during the abduction, will be named as the second accused.

It is also understood that actress Manju Warrier would be named as one of the witnesses in the case. Meanwhile, two accused — police officer Anish, whose phone was used by Suni, and Vipinlal, who wrote the letter addressed to Dileep — have apparently turned approvers.

The probe team is said to be submitting over 200 statements and 450 documents as part of the chargesheet. According to reports, there are a total of 14 accused, 385 witnesses and 12 confidential statements including that of 50 members of the film industry.

Meanwhile, the actor was earlier asked to surrender the passport when he was sent on a conditional bail. But on November 21, the Kerala High Court granted permission for Dileep to get back his passport to visit Karamana in Dubai to inaugurate the next branch of his restaurant Dhe Puttu. The actor will be in the Middle-East for four days for business purpose.

Dileep was recently again summoned for questioning at Police Club in Aluva along with his manager Appuni. They were apparently quizzed by top officials, including SI Biju Paulose and SP Sudarshanan.