This following news is definitely going to excite all the Indian One Direction fans as they have been longing for their favourite singers to perform in the country. While the One Direction performance cannot happen now due to band's split, now the good news is that the former band mate Zayn Malik will kick start his India tour in August. And, that too in several cities.

According to a report by IANS, the 25-year-old British-Pakistani singer will delight his Indian fans as he will start his tour from Mumbai on August 3. And, then he will perform in cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Delhi, says Vishal Pandey, the Chief Operating Officer of JPR Events.

Along with JPR Events, the owner of Blot Canvas PR, Apar Mathur is putting the same effort to organise the event.

Sunil Hamal, director of JPR Events, told IANS that he had been trying to get an India tour by the One Direction band (when they were together) for a long time. But that plan could never succeed as the band had a very busy schedule.

Malik, who rose to fame on 2010's The X Factor, announced his split from the popular boy band in 2015 hoping to lead a normal life out of the spotlight.

"Zayn has a very good fan following here so, I thought why not Zayn. I am also in touch with (his former band mate) Liam Payne. I was little confused between Liam Payne and Zayn," Hamal added.

After quitting One Direction, he delivered several hit numbers including Pillowtalk, From Dusk Till Dawn, and Entertainer.

Earlier this year, the teen heartthrob, shared a small clip on Instagram, where he is seen hymning Indian singer Kailash Kher's Teri Deewani. While he is not too fluent in Hindi, his effort to croon the rhythm won many hearts.